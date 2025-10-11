CA to leave for Rome on Sunday to join WFF event

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will leave for Rome, the capital city of Italy, on Sunday to join a flagship event of the World Food Forum (WFF).

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here around 11:30am, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed BSS.

According to the tour schedule, Prof Yunus will deliver a speech as a guest at the main session of the WFF.

In addition, he will hold meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and heads of various international organizations.

In those meetings, the discussions will focus on global issues such as food security, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development.

The WFF is a platform of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations where policymakers, researchers, and entrepreneurs from around the globe exchange views on the future of food systems.

This year's WFF event is being held at the FAO Headquarters in Rome from Friday to October 17.

The chief adviser's visit is being regarded as a significant reflection of Bangladesh's proactive diplomatic engagement on the international stage.

Prof Yunus is scheduled to return home on Wednesday.