Shahidul Alam, fellow activists taken to Israel’s Ketziot prison

Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam and other rights activists on board the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla, organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), have been sent to Israel’s Ketziot Prison.

The information was reported by Drik, the organization founded by Shahidul Alam on Thursday, citing the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel.

In a statement on Facebook, Drik said: “Through the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Adalah - The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, who have been representing all detained Freedom Flotilla activists, we have learned that photographer Dr Shahidul Alam, along with all journalists, health workers, human rights defenders, and crew members aboard the Freedom Flotilla fleet, were forcibly taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod. Following legal procedures there, they were transferred to Ketziot Prison, located in the Negev desert.

"The activists have informed Adalah's legal team that, since the seizure of the ships, they have been subjected to various forms of violence at the hands of the occupying Israeli forces."

The statement added: "Palestinians face similar and worse forms of violence every day. Currently, approximately 10,000 Palestinians are imprisoned by Israel in Ketziot Prison under the occupation. We stand in solidarity with all of them. We demand the immediate release of all Palestinian political prisoners, and we demand the unconditional release of all detained Freedom Flotilla activists."

According to Gaza authorities, more than 67,000 people have been killed and vast swathes of the enclave devastated by Israeli military operations since the October 7, 2023 campaign by Hamas.