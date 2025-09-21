Sunday, September 21, 2025

CA Yunus to leave for NY to attend UNGA session

Professor Yunus is scheduled to return home on October 2

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 10:03 AM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will leave for New York on Sunday night to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The chief adviser will reach New York on September 22 and address the UN General Assembly session on September 26, Chief Adviser's Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad told BSS.

Professor Yunus is scheduled to return home on October 2, he said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, at a briefing, said that four political leaders will join the Bangladesh delegation this year. 

They are BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, and National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Akhter Hossen.

In his speech, the Chief Adviser is expected to reflect on the government's activities over the past year and reaffirm the interim administration's commitment to restoring democracy through reforms and free and fair elections slated for February next year, Touhid Hossain said.

He also said this year's UNGA is especially significant for Bangladesh, as on September 30, the UN will host for the first time a High-Level Conference on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusUnited Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
