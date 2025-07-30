Bangladesh sees progress in talks with US over reciprocal tariff cuts

Dhaka has reported positive progress in negotiations with the United States over reducing a 35% reciprocal tariff imposed on Bangladeshi goods.

On the very first day of discussions in Washington on Tuesday, the Bangladeshi delegation received a green signal from the US regarding the tariff reduction, confirmed Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman.

He said: “We made progress at Tuesday’s meeting. Officials from the US Trade Representative (USTR) indicated that the tariff imposed on Bangladesh would be reduced; we received that signal.”

Mahbubur added: “We expect a significant reduction in tariffs. However, it is too early to say exactly how much. Further meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. We are hopeful that something positive will come out for Bangladesh.”

Third round of talks

The first meeting of the third round of discussions on Bangladesh-US tariff issues was led by Bangladesh’s Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin.

The delegation also includes National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, and Additional Secretary Dr Nazneen Kawshar Chowdhury.

Relevant ministry and agency officials joined the meeting virtually.

On the US side, Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch is leading the discussions, accompanied by officials related to trade and tariffs.

The entire process is being coordinated by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington, DC.

Plan to increase imports to facilitate tariff reduction

To offset the impact of the tariffs on exports like garments, leather, and other goods, the Bangladesh government has already taken steps to increase imports from the United States. Bangladesh has decided to import $1.5 billion worth of wheat, pulses, and LNG within the next year.

The government has signed a G2G (government-to-government) agreement with the US to import 700,000 tons of wheat annually and has approved an additional proposal to import 2.2 million tons of wheat.

LNG imports will also be increased.

Moreover, the government is planning to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft from the United States.

Private sector participation

Alongside the government’s tariff negotiations, a private sector delegation is also heading to the US with the aim of importing an additional $1.5 to $2 billion worth of goods.

This delegation includes Shawkat Aziz Russell, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), along with representatives from leading importers of wheat, pulses, and soybeans, including TK Group, Meghna Group, and City Group.

These representatives will finalize purchase agreements with US exporters.

Meanwhile, the government delegation is engaging in final tariff negotiations with USTR officials.

Tariff reduction may take effect from August 1

Bangladesh hopes that the joint initiative of the government and the private sector, along with the planned increase in imports, will lead the US authorities to decide in favour of reducing the retaliatory tariffs imposed on Bangladesh.