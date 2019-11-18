PM to return from UAE on Tuesday

File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina PID

An Emirates flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members will take off from Dubai International Airport for Dhaka at 4:45 pm (local time) on Tuesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home on Tuesday night wrapping up her four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend Dubai Air Show-2019 and other programs.

The premier is visiting the UAE at the invitation of its Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reports BSS.

The flight is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11pm Bangladesh time.

On November 17, Sheikh Hasina joined the grand opening ceremony of the five-day 16th biennial “Dubai Air Show,” one of the largest and most successful airshows in the world and the biggest aerospace event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

She later witnessed the eye-catching aerobatic air display at Dubai World Central, Dubai’s airport of the future (also known as Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport).

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a courtesy call on the Bangladesh premier on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show.

The premier joined a dinner reception accorded in her honour by the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi at Shangri-La Hotel.

Addressing the reception, Sheikh Hasina sought UAE investment in a larger volume in potential sectors such as RMG, IT, agriculture and special economic zones in Bangladesh for mutual trade benefits.