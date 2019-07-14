Dhaka, Seoul sign 3 instruments

Representatives from Bangladesh and South Korea during a signing ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday, July 14, 2019 Focus Bangla

Premiers of Bangladesh and South Korea witnessed the signing ceremony

Bangladesh and South Korea have signed three instruments for fortifying cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, diplomacy, and culture between the two countries.

Representatives from both countries signed the instruments on Sunday afternoon at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), reports BSS.

Following the official talk between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and her South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yon at the PMO, the two premiers witnessed the signing ceremony.

The instruments are:A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Korea National Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Foreign Service Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh; and a Cultural Exchange Programme between Bangladesh and South Korea for the years 2019-2023.

Who signed them?

Vice Foreign Minister of South Korea Lee Taeho, and Principal of Foreign Service Academy, Dhaka, Syed Masud Mahmood Khundoker, signed the first MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

The second MoU was inked by Chief Executive Officer of Korea Trade – Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Kwon Pyung- Oh, and Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Authority BIDA Kazi M Aminul Islam.

The document on Cultural Exchange Programme was signed by Vice Foreign Minister of South Korea, Lee Taeho, and Secretary-in-Charge of Cultural Affairs Ministry, Bangladesh, Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal.