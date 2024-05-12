Sunday, May 12, 2024

Anjan Dutt’s Dhaka concert marks 30 years of musical journey

  • Concert titled Anjan Dutt Metropolis Volume 2.0
  • Dutt’s popular song titled “Mala” released on May 12, 1993
Legendary music artist Anjan Dutt performing at a concert titled Anjan Dutt Metropolis Volume 2.0 in Dhaka on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Shariar Ibrahim/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 May 2024, 06:44 PM

Legendary musician Anjan Dutt graced the stage on “Mala’s Birthday” at the concert titled “Anjan Dutt Metropolis Volume 2.0” in Dhaka on Saturday night.

His cult song titled "Mala," was released on May 12, 1993.

Anjan Dutt also cut “Mala’s 31st birthday” cake at the end of the concert at Purbachal’s Dhaka Arena in memory of Mala, the character of the hugely popular song.

Anjan Dutt cutting Mala`s 31st birthday cake at the end of the concert at Purbachal`s Dhaka Arena in memory of Mala on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Shariar Ibrahim/ Dhaka Tribune

He performed all his popular songs at this concert, which was organized to celebrate 30 years of his music career.

Thousands of Anjan Dutt’s fans gathered at Dhaka Arena on the 300-feet expressway from the afternoon onwards.

There was a lot of anxiety due to illness about whether Anjan Dutt would be able to take the stage at the end. However, he came on stage to honour the love of his Bangladeshi audience.

Overcoming all anxiety, he finally took the stage around 9 pm. Later, the legendary artist started singing while sitting on a chair, captivating the audience with his best songs.

Sitting on a chair in the middle of the stage, he mentioned that he had to take medicine before coming on stage.

The audience enjoying Anjan Dutt’s performance on a big screen at a concert titled Anjan Dutt Metropolis Volume 2.0 in Dhaka on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Shariar Ibrahim/ Dhaka tribune

Besides Anjan Dutt, soulful songs were performed by Bangladeshi band Kaaktaal and Ahmed Hasan Sunny.

Anjan Dutt has delivered numerous audience-pleasing songs like “Bella Bose,” “Ranjana,” “Mary Ann,” and “Bristi Dekhechi.”

The legendary singer holds a special place in the hearts of listeners from both Bengals.

Anjan Dutt has visited Bangladesh several times to perform. He came to sing at the “Anjan in Dhaka Metropolis with Ahmed Hasan Sunny” concert on September 30, 2023.

 

West Bengal Concert Anjan Dutt
