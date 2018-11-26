Japanese version of Graphic novel Mujib launched

From left, Imran Sharif, Syed Rashad Imam, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, Rabab Fatima, Akie Abe, Sheikh Rehana, Toshiko Abe and Masaaki Ohashi are on stage during the launching ceremony of graphic novel 'Mujib' at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo on Monday, November 26, 2018 Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo, Japan

Nihongo is the first foreign language after English to which the graphic novel had been translated to

The Nihongo version of the graphic novel, 'Mujib', on the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was launched at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo on Monday.

Akie Abe, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshiko Abe and family members of Bangabandhu, including Sheikh Rehana and her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq, ambassadors from different countries, officials from public and private sectors of Japan, officials of the Embassy of Bangladesh and Bangladeshi community members living in Japan were also present during the event, according to a press release.

Ambassador of Bangladesh in Tokyo Rabab Fatima thanked the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), the ruling party Awami League’s research arm, and the translators who worked hard to complete the task.

Akie Abe highly praised the initiative and hoped that more of such literature would be translated into Japanese in the future.

Mentioning the deep friendship and trust between Bangladesh and Japan, she said the root of bilateral relations between the two countries was founded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Junior minister Toshiko Abe echoed Akie's voice and commended the effort of translating the graphic novel into Japanese.

Highlighting the deep compassion that Sheikh Hasina showed to the refugees from Myanmar, she mentioned that Bangladesh is now the symbol of humanity and humanitarian efforts.

Radwan Siddiq, publisher of ‘Mujib’, thanked the Japanese audience and hoped that the publication would help the Japanese children know more about the history and the Founding Father of Bangladesh.

A video on the timeline of Bangabandhu's life was shown to the audience. The book was unveiled by Akie Abe, Toshiko Abe, Sheikh Rehana, Ambassador Rabab Fatima and Radwan Siddiq.

Masaaki Ohashi and Imran Sharif, who translated the graphic novel into Japanese, were presented with crests to acknowledge their contributions.