Independent candidate Jitu leading in Jucsu VP race; counting still underway

Unofficial results from six centres of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu) election show independent candidate Abdur Rashid Jitu leading in the race for vice president (VP).

According to the initial counts, Jitu has taken a narrow lead for the VP post.

Meanwhile, candidates backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir are ahead in other key positions.

Mazharul Islam is leading in general secretary (GS), Ferdous Al Hasan in assistant general secretary (AGS–male), and Ayesha Siddika Meghla in AGS (female).

As of filing this report around 9am on Saturday, vote counting had been completed in 11 out of 21 centres. The final results are expected to be announced once counting is completed in all centres.

Counting began on the night of September 11, after polling ended amid allegations of ballot stuffing and administrative bias.

A total of 11,743 students were eligible to cast their votes, with turnout reaching around 67–68%.

Eight full and partial panels contested this year’s Jucsu election, though several later pulled out of the race. The boycotting panels included BNP-backed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Sampritir Oikya, Swatantra Angikar Parishad, Songshoptak Parishad, and candidates from the Socialist Student Front. Several independents also withdrew.

Among those who stayed in the race were the Jamaat-backed Islami Chhatra Shibir-supported “Combined Students’ Alliance,” the “Student Unity Forum” backed by Ganatantrik Chhatra Sansad, and the independent “Students’ Sammilon” led by former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Abdur Rashid Jitu.

This year, 177 candidates are contesting 25 Jucsu posts.

Nine candidates are vying for vice president (VP), while eight are competing for general secretary (GS).

In the women’s 10 residential halls, 59 out of 150 posts had no candidates, while 67 had only one candidate each, resulting in elections for just 24 posts. In two of the university’s 21 halls, all candidates were elected unopposed.