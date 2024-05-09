Upazila parishad polling ends peacefully

The first phase of 6th upazila parishad election was held in a free, fair and peaceful manner in 139 upazilas across the country on Wednesday.

Expressing his satisfaction over the polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said the voter turnout was between 30 to 40%.

“However, the real number will be known later. Due to rain and crop harvesting, voters were reluctant to go to the polling centres,” he said while talking to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon area on Wednesday afternoon.

The CEC said the upazila parishad elections were held in a peaceful and neutral manner, except for a few untoward incidents.

“Being informed about the incidents, the EC took immediate measures and balloting at two centres was postponed. Law enforcement agencies and administration were very cautious about their respective duties,”

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also said that the elections were held peacefully with satisfactory voter-turnout.

"Some stray incidents took place. Some people were injured, but no fatality was reported. The EC stated voter turnout was 30 to 40%. In this situation, I think the presence of voters is satisfactory," he told a press conference organized at the political office of the Awami League President at Dhanmondi in the capital.

The EC and the administration have taken a very firm stance to organize the polls, he said, adding that leaders and workers of the party have also performed due responsibilities.

Meanwhile in Sirajganj, a union parishad (UP) chairman was arrested with Tk94,000 allegedly for buying votes for a chairman candidate in Belkuchi Upazila during voting on Wednesday.

In Chuadanga, a UP member was jailed and another was arrested for obstructing voters from entering polling stations in Damurhuda and Jibannagar upazilas.

In Chapainawabganj, at least three people were injured in clashes between the supporters of two chairman candidates in Bholahat Upazila on Wednesday.

In Bogra, a mobile court sentenced a polling agent named Emdadul Haque to one year in prison for casting fake votes during polls in Gabtali Upazila.

In Rajshahi, police arrested a man for recording a video and sharing it on social media during voting in Dewpara union of Godagari. The video showed that the man was casting his ballot for a chairman candidate.

In Thakurgaon, law enforcers arrested a youth named Hridoy Hossain for snatching ballot papers and casting fake votes at a centre in Baliadangi.

The voting in the first phase of the elections was held at 10,399 centres of 139 upazilas out of the total 495 upazilas across the country. Voting started at 8am and continued till 4pm.

Our correspondents Md Nazmul Huda Nasim from Bogra, Dulal Abdullah from Rajshahi and Zakir Mostafa Milu from Thakurgaon contributed to the report.