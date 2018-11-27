PM’s nomination papers submitted in Gopalganj 3, Rangpur 6

  • Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018
Monoj Saha, Gopalganj and Liakat Ali Badal, Rangpur
  • Published at 09:29 pm November 27th, 2018
File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Dhaka Tribune

The nomination papers of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were submitted in two constituencies of the country on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming 11th parliamentary election. 

PM Hasina was not present in person at either event in Gopalganj or Rangpur, but was represented by family members and local and central Awami League leaders. 

As Awami League president, Hasina is herself expected to decide on which seat she will contest in her bid for a sixth straight term as an MP and her fourth term overall as prime minister.

The papers for Gopalganj 3 constituency was submitted at 12:30pm on Tuesday, from where Hasina has been elected to parliament at the past five national polls. 

The event had started with the paying of tributes to the memorial of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara in the district.

This was followed by the offering of prayers to the grave of Bangabandhu and for the success of the PM and the Awami League in the December 30 polls. 

Also Read- Sheikh Hasina to contest polls from Gopalganj 3, Rangpur 6

Present for the submission of the PM’s papers were local ruling party leaders and activists including Gopalganj Awami League President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, plus family members of Bangabandhu: Sheikh Kabir Hossain, MP Sheikh Helal Uddin, Sheikh Fazlur Rahman Maruf, and Sheikh Sarhan Naser Tanmay.

Also in attendance were Al-hajj Advocate Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the prime minister's election agent and central Awami League's religious affairs secretary; and Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, a member of the Advisory Council of central Awami League.

The nomination papers were submitted to Gopalganj District Commissioner and Returning Officer Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman.

Speaker submits PM’s nomination paper for Rangpur 6

Earlier around 12pm, nomination papers for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were submitted for Rangpur 6 constituency by the incumbent MP and House Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. 

“I have submitted the nomination paper on behalf our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Rangpur 6 constituency,” Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury told reporters, adding that she had also filed her own papers in her bid to be re-elected from the seat.

“This was the party’s strategic decision. The party will decide who will contest this seat (and) our party president’s decision will be the final call.”

Also in attendance were Sheikh Hasina's family member Rowshan Ara Wazed, central Awami League treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman, District Awami League President Mamtaz Uddin, General Secretary Rezaul Karim Raju, Pirganj municipality Mayor Thanjibul Islam Shamim, and Awami League leader Shahadat Hossain Pintu.

Rangpur 6 constituency Assistant Returning Officer and Pirganj upazila Executive Officer MA Momin received the nomination papers.

