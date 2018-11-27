BNP issues nominations with a cautious strategy

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announces Chairperson Khaleda Zia's nomination at the party's Gulshan office on Monday, November 26, 2018 Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

BNP started handing out nomination letters to the candidates selected by the board to contest in the 11th general election at their Gulshan office Monday afternoon.

The proceedings began by handing out the letter for party Chairperson Khaleda Zia. The currently incarcerated BNP chairperson was nominated for the Bogra 6 and 7 constituencies.

Before handing the letters out, the party brass held a press conference at the chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the press the party had nominated multiple candidates to each seat.

“Apart from the senior leadership, two nominations have been given out for every seat, so that if for some reason one person’s candidacy is cancelled the other can contend,” he said.

“Our Chairperson Khaleda Zia is in prison in a false case. Countless party members and leaders have been murdered and disappeared. In this situation there is no chance of having a free and fair election,” Fakhrul said.

“In spite of this situation, we are going to elections for one reason only. We will create a movement through the election to free Khaleda Zia,” he added.

He said a national unity had been formed to restore people’s rights and franchise.

“The Election Commission has so far failed to ensure the environment for a free and fair election in the country. The commission’s actions so far are completely biased. We asked them for changes in the administration, but they have ignored that request,” he added.

BNP Standing Committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, said they have finalized the list of their party candidates. "We're now in discussion with our partners - the Jatiya Oikya Front and the 20-party Alliance."

He said their party standing committee nominated the candidates based on their competence, capability and popularity.

Party insiders told UNB some of its leaders informally received their nomination letters on Sunday night while most of the nomination hopefuls are staying in the capital to get the party tickets on Monday.

The BNP leaders also hinted that 150-200 nomination seekers will be given party tickets on the first day while the rest will get them later.

On Sunday night, Fakhrul along with some senior party leaders held a meeting at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office to discuss various issues relating to sharing seats with the alliance partners.

A leader close to Fakhrul said: "The BNP leader signed the nomination letters for 200 selected candidates during the meeting."

He said the BNP standing committee decided to share nearly 10 seats with Gono Forum, three each with Nagorik Oikya, JSD and Krishak Sramik Janata League while 40 seats with the 20-party alliance partners.

The last date for nomination submission, as renewed by the Election Commission on November 12, is November 28.