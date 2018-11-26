  • Monday, Nov 26, 2018
Mirza Fakhrul breaks down in tears

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 07:57 pm November 26th, 2018
web-fakhrul-islam-bnp
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir breks into tears as he handed over Khaleda Zia’s nomination letter on Monday, November 26, 2018 Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

Fakrul began to choke up while handing over the nomination letters

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir broke into tears on Monday, as he handed over Khaleda Zia’s nomination letter for contesting the 11th general election. 

Fakhrul delivered the letter for Bogra 6 to BNP Bogra district unit President Saiful Islam, and for Bogra 7 to Khaleda Zia’s advisor Helaluzzaman Lalu at 3:15pm.

Fakrul began to choke up while handing over the nomination letters and, after a brief moment of silence, said: “I pray to God that she is freed soon, and restores democracy when she is elected.”

BNP began handing out nomination letters to the candidates selected by the party for contesting the 11th general election at their chairperson’s Gulshan office on Monday afternoon, reports UNB.

