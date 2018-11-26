Golam Maula Rony joins BNP, gets nomination

Former Awami League leader Golam Maula Rony shows off his BNP nomination form from Patuakhali 3 at the party chief's Gulshan office on Monday; November 26, 2018 Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

The former Awami League MP received his nomination for Patuakhali 3

Former Awami League MP Golam Maula Rony has joined BNP.

He joined the party at a simple ceremony at BNP chief's Gulshan office on Monday evening. Later, he received the BNP nomination letter for contesting the general election from Patuakhali 3.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir welcomed Rony to their party, saying their democratic movement will be intensified with his joining.

Speaking on the occasion, Rony said he joined BNP consciously, leaving his party Awami League.

Former Awami League lawmaker Golam Maula Rony shakes hands with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir after joining the party at the BNP chief's Gulshan office on Monday; November 26, 2018|| Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

“I will use all my intellect to serve the country and nationalist politics,” he said.

Rony was elected Awami League’s MP from Patuakhali 3 in 2008. He went to jail in 2014 in a case of assaulting two journalists. The case was later scrapped.