BNP begins handing over nominations staring with Khaleda

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announces chairperson Khaleda Zia's nomination at the party's Gulshan office on November 26, 2018 Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

BNP started handing out nomination letters to the candidates selected by the board for contesting the 11th general elections at their Gulshan office on Monday afternoon.

The proceedings began by handing out the letter for party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir delivered the letter for Bogura 6 to BNP Bogra district unit President Saiful Islam and Khaleda Zia’s advisor Helaluzzaman Lalu.

The currently incarcerated BNP chairperson was nominated for the Bogra 6 and 7 constituencies.

The party’s nomination proceedings began with a press conference at the party’s Gulshan office around 3:15pm Monday.

During the conference Fakhrul broke down into tears while handing over Khaleda Zia’s the nomination letters.

“I pray to God that she is freed soon, and restores democracy when she is elected,” said Fakhrul.

The issuance of nomination letters among the Barisal division aspirants started at 4pm while that of Rangpur division aspirants started at 6pm and Rajshahi division seekers at 8pm, party sources said.

BNPStanding Committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, said they have finalized the list of their party candidates. "We're now in discussion with our partners the Jatiya Oikya Front and the 20-party."

He said their party standing committee nominated the candidates based on their competence, capability and popularity.

Party insiders said some of its leaders informally received their nomination letters on Sunday night while most of the nomination hopefuls are staying in the capital to get the party tickets on Monday.

The BNP leaders also hinted that 150-200 nomination seekers will be given party tickets on the first day while the rest will get them later.

On Sunday night, Fakhrul along with some senior party leaders held a meeting at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office to discus various issues relating to sharing seats with the alliance partners.

A leader close to Fakhrul said: "The BNP leader signed the nomination letters for 200 selected candidates during the meeting."

He said the BNP standing committee decided to share nearly 10 seats with Gono Forum, three each with Nagorik Oikya, JSD and Krishak Sramik Janata League while 40 seats with the 20-party alliance partners.

The last date for nomination submission, as renewed by the Election Commission on November 12, is November 28.

The 11th general election will be held on December 30.