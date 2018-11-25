BNP-led alliance asks EC to transfer ‘partisan’ DCs and SPs

Alliance member Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman Col (retd.) Oli Ahmed speaks to the press after leading a delegation to the meeting at Election Commission Secretariat on Sunday, November 25, 2018 Rajib Dhar/ Dhaka Tribune

The alliance also demanded suspending ‘ghost cases’ until the election

The BNP led 20-Party alliance leaders, led by Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman, Col (retd) Oli Ahmed, has met with Chief Election Commissioner KH Nurul Huda.

They met the CEC at the Election Commission office on Sunday evening.

At the meeting, the 20 alliance leaders demanded the transfer of biased Deputy Commissioners and Police Superintendents.

Col Oli said: “We want the transfer of biased officials for a free and fair election.”

He said: “Despite the commission’s instructions, MPs and ministers are still continuing their campaign using government facilities. In this situation a free and fair election cannot be expected. The Election Commission has to take effective action regarding this issue.”

Col Oli said further that BNP activists were arrested on false and ghost cases across the country And that the police will be able to arrest BNP polling agents based on those cases, since no names of any accused persons were mentioned in the cases. So, he demanded the postponement of the trial proceedings of the supposed false and ghost cases till 30th December.

Earlier on Sunday, the BNP led 20-Party alliance sent a letter to the CEC requesting a courtesy meeting.

The letter signed by BNP Standing Committee Member and Alliance Coordinator, Nazrul Islam Khan, was sent to the Election Commission office.

In the letter, Nazrul greeted the CEC and asked for an appointment at 4pm on Sunday to discuss the electoral code of conduct, a level playing field, and other election related matters, for the upcoming 11th general election.

The letter also mentioned 23 names of alliance members who wanted to be present at the meeting.

Some of the alliance members are: Col (retd) Oli Ahmed, chairman Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Andaleeve Rahman, chairman, Banladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Maj Gen (retd) Ibrahim, chairman, Bangladesh Kalyan Party, and others.