Awami League keeps its options open in nine constituencies

Fazlur Rahman Raju
  • Published at 10:00 pm November 25th, 2018
web-quader-party-office
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the reporters at the party president's Dhanmondi office in Dhaka on Sunday, November 25, 2018 Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

The ruling party also drops a number of current party MPs, including several heavyweight ones, from the electoral race

Citing strategic reasons, the Awami League has named two nominees each in nine constituencies for now, ahead of the 11th general election, according to sources.

The ruling party announced its list of contestants on Sunday.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters the party high command picked more than one nominee in several seats for “technical and strategic reasons.”

From these nominees, the most suitable candidate for every constituency would be picked before the elections slated for December 30, he said.

Quader added: “Candidates may also change in some constituencies. But we will pick the strongest contestant for every seat to ensure our victory.”

According to sources, the constituencies with two nominees are: Dhaka 7 [Haji Mohammad Salim and Abul Hasnat]; Khagrachhari [Kujendra Lal Tripura and Dipankar Talukdar]; Barisal 5 [Jebunnesa Afroz and Col Jahid Faruk Shamim]; Patuakhali 2 [Shamsul Haque Raza and Shajahan Mia]; Patuakhali 3 [AKM Zahangir Hossain and SM Shahjada Saju]; Kishoreganj 1 [Syed Ashraful Islam and Moshiur Rahman Humayun]; Kushtia 4 [Abdur Rouf and Selim Altaf George]; Lakshmipur 3 [AKM Shahjahan Kamal and Golam Faruk Pinku]; and Chandpur 1 [Golam Rahman and Mahiuddin Khan Alamgir].

MPs dropped

Meanwhile, Awami League has also decided to drop a number of current MPs of the party from the electoral race, including several heavyweight ones.

They include: Maj Gen (retd) ATM Abdul Wahab (Magura 1), Khandaker Asaduzzaman (Tangail 2), Amanur Rahman Khan Rana (Tangail 3), Md Suhrab Uddin (Kishoreganj 2), Sukumar Ranjan Ghosh (Munshiganj 1), Iftiquar Uddin Talukder Pintu (Netrakona 3), Abdur Rahman Badi (Cox's Bazar 4), Md Abdul Wadud (Rajshahi 5), Col (retd) Shawkat Ali (Shariatpur 2), Mohammed Amanullah (Mymensingh 11), and Md Monirul Islam (Jessore 2).

Also, Mir Showkat Ali Badsha (Bagerhat 2), SK Md Nurul Haque (Khulna 6), Md Rahamat Ali (Gazipur 3), Abdur Rahman (Faridpur 1), Jahangir Kabir Nanak (Dhaka 13), AFM Bahauddin Nasim (Madaripur 3), BM Muzzamel Haque (Shariatpur 1), and Fayzur Rahman (Brahmanbaria 5) were not on the list of nominees.

