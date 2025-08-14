Thursday, August 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Ducsu election: 20 candidates collect nominations till date

Three of Wednesday's candidates sought the vice president (VP) post, while the other 10 applied for different positions, says Ducsu CEC

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 12:29 AM

Thirteen candidates collected nomination papers on Wednesday for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election, bringing the total to 20 so far.

Three of Wednesday's candidates sought the vice president (VP) post, while the other 10 applied for different positions, said Chief Election Commissioner Prof Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, at a press briefing at the Nawab Nabab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.

He added that seven candidates, including two for the VP post, collected nomination papers on Tuesday. Until now, four candidates have submitted their papers. Over the past two days, 18 nomination papers have also been collected from 18 halls for hall union elections.

In response to questions from journalists, the Election Commission said objections from student organizations over the Ducsu VP and treasurer posts had been settled according to constitutional rules, leaving the commission no scope for intervention. No complaints of code of conduct violations have been received against any candidate till now.

Topics:

DucsuDucsu ElectionDhaka University (DU)
Read More

Uncertainty surrounds JCD ahead of Ducsu election

Chhatra League’s Cizar VP candidate in Ducsu polls

Distribution of Ducsu nomination papers begins

Chhatra Dal president: Banned Chhatra League activists destabilizing DU halls

DU administration starts talks with student groups on campus politics ahead of Ducsu polls

Meeting held on the ban of student politics at DU

Latest News

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Thursday morning

Teacher suspended after sexual harassment; accused principal resigns

Joint forces to be deployed to stop stone theft in Sylhet

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

Thailand: Is the military preparing another coup?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x