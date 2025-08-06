Hidden struggles behind private university education in Bangladesh

At first glance, Bangladesh’s private universities project an image of progress: sleek campuses, glossy adverts and bold promises of "world-class education".

But for many middle-income families, these dreams now carry a heavy cost.

"I had to take out a huge loan from a bank to get my son admitted into a university in Dhaka," said Faizur Rahman, a private firm executive.

"Like me, thousands of parents are quietly bearing the burden, spending savings for a shot at higher education," he said, adding: "Behind the air-conditioned classrooms and polished branding lies a big question - is this model of education truly accessible?"

Completing an undergraduate degree at a private university in Bangladesh can cost a student between Tk10 lakh to Tk15 lakh, a financial burden that many middle-class families struggle to bear.

An analysis of tuition fees at several prominent private universities in Dhaka reveals that simply covering course and credit-related expenses may require a family to spend Tk8 lakh to Tk12 lakh.

Depending on the subject, this amount may rise up to Tk15 lakh.

For instance, a top-tier residential university located in the Bashundhara Residential Area charges between Tk9.59 lakh and Tk12.47 lakh for an undergraduate degree in engineering.

For science-related disciplines outside engineering, the cost ranges from Tk8.94 lakh to Tk14.48 lakh.

Another leading private university in Merul Badda charges even more.

According to its website, students pay over Tk8,000 per credit.

When combined with admission, course, semester and library fees, the total cost of completing a degree ranges between Tk10 lakh and Tk15 lakh.

Similarly, at a university in Aftabnagar, graduating in a well-regarded subject costs between Tk7 lakh to Tk9.5 lakh.

For an in-demand program like BBA, the expense is around Tk8.27 lakh, excluding additional miscellaneous costs.

Heavy burden on the middle class

In contrast, students at public universities such as Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Khulna University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University and Barisal University typically spend Tk30,000 to Tk50,000 over the entire duration of their undergraduate studies.

This stark 16-fold difference in cost heavily impacts students and their families.

Sanwar Ahmed, an employee at a private company in Dhaka, has enrolled both his sons in private universities.

Sharing his distress, Sanwar said: "It will cost nearly Tk30 lakh to complete the education of both of them. It is impossible to afford this on a salary. That is why I had to sell land in my village to fund their education."

Another parent, Sabbir Hossain, who has one son and one daughter, said: "My son is still in college. I have admitted my daughter to an engineering program at a private university. Each semester costs over Tk1 lakh. I have told my son that unless he gets into a public university, I will not be able to fund his honours degree; I will find him a job instead. My monthly salary and savings are being drained for my children’s education."

Israt Jahan, a mother of two daughters -- one currently studying at a leading private university -- said: "My husband and I both work, but we struggle to pay semester fees. There are also plenty of additional expenses. Even with a combined income of Tk2 lakh per month, we often have to dip into our savings."

Mounting pressure on students

To ease the financial strain on their families, many students at private universities take up part-time jobs or work such as tutoring, freelancing or working night shifts.

Ahmed Faisal, a pharmacy student at a private university in the capital, said: "It will cost about Tk15 lakh to complete my degree. While my father could initially afford it, a sudden illness means he can no longer contribute as before. That is why I have taken up three tutoring jobs after classes to help cover the fees. It is not enough, but it helps a little."

Abdullah Sadi, a BBA student at another private university, echoed the sentiment, saying: "It is hard enough to afford the credit fees, but on top of that the academic system in Bangladesh does not allow for much flexibility to work part-time. So many of us, including myself, work night shifts at call centres to make ends meet."

When it comes to the quality of education, several students admit that most are pursuing their degrees not for learning or skill development but simply to obtain a certificate, essentially paying large sums for a piece of paper.

Public seats limited, private options costly

Each year, nearly a million students qualify for university admission after clearing their higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), public universities in Bangladesh offer only around 55,000 seats.

With the seats in medical and engineering institutions, the total still only reaches around 100,000.

In the 2024 HSC exams alone, 145,911 students achieved GPA-5, while over a million passed.

This means more than half of the top-performing students could not secure places at public universities and had no choice but to turn to expensive private ones.

The Private University Act states that all private universities must operate as non-profit institutions.

Trustees or authorities are prohibited from drawing personal financial benefits and are required to submit annual audit reports via government-approved firms.

Yet investigations reveal that many of the 116 UGC-listed private universities fail to submit annual financial reports to the Ministry of Education.

Despite holding frequent syndicate meetings, these institutions often avoid conducting proper financial oversight.

As a result, there is little to no transparency on how students’ tuition fees are spent.

An anonymous UGC official claimed that syndicate members receive Tk4 to Tk5 lakh for each meeting.

He added: "Trustees are living in luxury on students’ money, driving expensive cars and buying posh flats. Yet no serious investigations have been carried out. Even after repeated warnings, these universities keep getting away with it due to political and financial influence."

When asked how such exorbitant tuition fees are determined, an administrative officer at a top-tier private university, also requesting anonymity, said: "Every decision is dictated by the board of trustees. Most private universities are hostage to these boards. From treasurers to department heads, all appointments are made based on trustee recommendations. These boards are more focused on business than on education."

Rise of 'corporate education'

Private universities first emerged in Bangladesh in the 1990s following the introduction of private university policies.

Many experts argue that the origin of these institutions is deeply rooted in market competition and corporate interest.

Prof Manosh Chowdhury of Jahangirnagar University’s Anthropology Department said: "At the time, neoliberalism was sweeping across the globe. Bangladesh was witnessing the rise of large corporate houses. Private universities began as part of a movement to turn education into a corporate product."

He further said: "While elite institutions like Harvard or Columbia are also private, their revenue models are very different. In Bangladesh universities’ finances are often shrouded in secrecy, but the intent is quite evident."

Commenting on how private universities marginalized the National University system, Manosh said: "It was a business strategy. Previously, students who could not secure public university seats would study at district-level colleges under the National University. Now, due to strategic marketing by private institutions, students perceive private degrees as a matter of status. This mindset is shaped by the corporate backers of these universities."

Many corporate houses have used private universities to gain business advantages while presenting themselves as educational philanthropists.

These institutions often serve as tools for acquiring international travel benefits, donor funding or tax breaks—all under the guise of promoting education.

'UGC must step up'

Education experts and rights activists insist that the UGC must take a more active role in curbing the commercialization of education and ensuring accountability among private universities.

Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), said: "Uncontrolled commercialization has led to the mushrooming of private universities, most of which are based in Dhaka. What passes for education in many of these institutions is little more than certificate trading."

"These universities are becoming increasingly untouchable. There is barely any discussion on what students are actually learning or the quality of their curriculum. It is the UGC’s responsibility to bring them under proper regulation," she said.

UGC Member Anwar Hossain stressed the commission’s commitment to halting the commercialisation of education and ensuring quality curricula.

"Our focus is to ensure educational standards in existing institutions while also addressing their ongoing problems," he said.