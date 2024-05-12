SSC results: Pass rate in foreign centres 85.88%

The pass rate of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams abroad is 85.88%.

A total of 347 candidates took part in this year's SSC and equivalent exams at foreign centres. Of them, 298 have passed.

A total of 363 students participated in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations at eight centres established outside Bangladesh in 2022. Out of them, 348 students (95.87%) had passed.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal , 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore. The pass rate in madrasa board is 79.66%.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.