Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

SSC results: Pass rate in foreign centres 85.88%

  • 347 candidates took part in this year's exams
  • 298 passed
File image shows Secondary School Certificate examinations taking place under the Dhaka Education Board in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 May 2024, 02:51 PM

The pass rate of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams abroad is 85.88%.

A total of 347 candidates took part in this year's SSC and equivalent exams at foreign centres. Of them, 298 have passed.

A total of 363 students participated in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations at eight centres established outside Bangladesh in 2022. Out of them, 348 students (95.87%) had passed.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal , 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore. The pass rate in madrasa board is 79.66%.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.

Topics:

SSC results
Read More

SSC results: Pass rate, number of GPA-5 increase in Comilla

Latest News

WFP: More than 300 dead in Afghanistan flash floods

‘Dhalai Special Cement’ dealer inaugurated in Barisal

MV Abdullah enters Bangladesh waters

ShareTrip launches mega giveaway with ST Pay

9 to die for killing Comilla Jubo League leader

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x