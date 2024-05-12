Madrasa board attains 79.66% pass rate

This year, 79.66% of students passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams under the Madrasa Education Board.

According to the published results, 14,206 students secured GPA-5 from Madrasa Education Board.

The Jessore board achieved a pass rate of 92.32%, and the lowest was in the Sylhet board at 73.35%.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal , 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.