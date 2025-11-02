Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in Mohammadpur, 2 injured

A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver, Rasel, was fatally stabbed by a group of assailants in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, following a longstanding dispute. Two of his friends, Riyad and Biplob, sustained injuries in the same incident.

The attack occurred on the night of Saturday, around 9:30pm, in the Nobinagar Housing area of Mohammadpur.

Following the incident, police arrested two individuals named Mehedi Hasan Babu and Mobarak.

The deceased, Rasel, was the son of Afsar Alam from Rudrapara village in Sreenagar, Munshiganj.

He worked as a battery-operated autorickshaw driver and resided with his family at House No.20, Road No 5, Chandrima Model Town, Dhaka.

According to police, Rasel was returning home from a garage with his two friends when, in front of Selim Sahib’s residence on Road No 4 of Nobinagar Housing, a group of 15–20 armed individuals suddenly attacked them. They were repeatedly slashed with sharp weapons, sustaining severe injuries.

Local residents took them to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where Rasel succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. The two injured friends remain hospitalized.

Ahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur police station, said that Rasel’s father, Afsar Alam, filed a murder case naming seven individuals and 15–20 unidentified persons. The police plan to request remand for the two arrested individuals. Investigations are ongoing to determine those involved in planning and executing the attack.

Afsar Alam expressed: "There had been prior enmity with them. They seized the opportunity to kill my son. I demand justice for his murder.”

Police have described the incident as a premeditated attack resulting from a longstanding dispute. CCTV footage from the area is being collected, and eyewitnesses are being interrogated to identify the culprits and bring them swiftly under the law.