MPO-listed teachers observe nationwide work abstention, continue sit-in at Shaheed Minar

Teachers across the country are observing a work abstention on Monday in protest of the police attack, sound grenade explosions, and arrests during their demonstration over three demands.

The demands include a 20% increase in house rent, while in Dhaka, teachers have gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar to stage a sit-in as part of their central program.

Following the police assault near the National Press Club on Sunday, the teachers moved to the Shaheed Minar, where some of them stayed overnight. Since morning, they have been holding demonstrations with banners at the venue.

Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the Alliance for the Nationalisation of MPO-Listed Educational Institutions, said: “The attack on teachers yesterday was a disgraceful incident. We did not expect such actions from this government. Five of our fellow teachers were beaten and injured. Our program will continue until an official gazette is issued, fulfilling our three demands.”

Teacher leader S M Farid Uddin, who joined the sit-in, said: “We will not leave the Shaheed Minar until the gazette notification is issued.”

Teachers from various districts across Bangladesh have joined the sit-in demonstration.

Teachers participating in the protest said that many of them have abstained from taking classes since morning. Although they were present at their institutions, they refrained from conducting classes and other academic activities.

Earlier, on Sunday, the alliance announced the nationwide work abstention, effective from Monday, during a gathering at the Central Shaheed Minar.

On Sunday around 2pm, police used sound grenades, water cannons, and batons to disperse the teachers’ rally near the Press Club, forcing them to scatter in different directions.

Later, the teachers regrouped and began their sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar from Monday morning, while teachers across the country have been observing work abstention at their respective institutions.