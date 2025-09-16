Former banker’s body recovered in Banani

Police recovered the hanging body of a former banker from his residence at Banani in Dhaka early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Aharar Masud Dwip, 40, from Panchlaish area in Chittagong.

Banani police station sub-inspector (SI) Tarek Hasan said on receiving information, police went to the spot and found him hanging from a ceiling fan. The body was recovered and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Quoting family members, SI Hasan said Dwip used to work in the credit section of a private bank but lost his job in 2024.

Following this, his wife divorced him. The couple has a nine-year-old son.