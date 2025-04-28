Iresh Zaker, Hasina, 406 others accused in murder case

Iresh Zaker has been named as one of the accused, alongside outsed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 406 others, in a murder case linked to the death of one Srabon during last year's mass uprising.

The case was filed on April 20 by Srabon's brother, Mostafizur Rahman Bappi, at the Mirpur Model police station, according to Inspector Rajib Hossain, reports UNB.

It comes nine months after Srabon’s death.

Srabon, son of Mosharraf Hossain from Naogaon district, was fatally shot in Mirpur on 5 August 2024 during the July-August protest movement.

Iresh Zaker, who serves as the group managing director of the marketing and advertising giant Asiatic 3Sixty, is listed as the 157th accused in the case.

Separately, on April 25, the Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) froze all bank accounts of Asiatic Marketing Communications Ltd (Asiatic MCL) over allegations of tax evasion. Asiatic MCL is the flagship company under Asiatic 3Sixty, where Iresh Zaker is the managing director and his mother, Sara Zaker, serves as chairperson.

Other prominent figures accused in the case include Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Sheikh Hasina’s adviser Salman F Rahman, former foreign minister and AL joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud, as well as former senior police officials, Dhaka's former police commissioner, and leaders of the Awami League, Jubo League, banned Chhatra League, and various media personalities, including Asaduzzaman Noor.

Since her removal from office, Sheikh Hasina has faced at least 580 cases nationwide on charges including murder, attempted murder, mass killings, genocide, and crimes against humanity.