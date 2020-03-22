Suspected criminal killed in Khilgaon 'gunfight'

Photo: Bigstock

A suspected criminal has been killed in a reported gunfight with police in Dhaka's Khilgaon area.

The incident took place early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased, Sohel, 30, was accused in 17 cases, including murder and drugs, police said.

Moshiur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khilgaon police station, said the airport police arrested Sohel at the domestic terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:30pm on Saturday, just after he reached the capital from Cox's Bazar by a flight.

Later, he was taken to Khilgaon police station the same night.

During primary interrogation, he revealed that drugs and firearms had been kept at a spot in Nagdarpar area under the police station, Moshiur said.

Based on his information, a police team, led by the OC, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Khilgaon zone Zulfikar Ali went to the spot along with Sohel in the early hours of Sunday.

Sohel's associates opened fire when the law enforcers reached the spot around 2:45am, the OC claimed.

During the gunfight, Sohel suffered gunshot wounds. Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

OC Moshiur said Assistant Commissioner Zulfikar and he got injured in the gunfight.

Police also recovered a pistol from the spot.