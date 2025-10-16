Crimes against humanities: Death penalty sought for Hasina, Kamal and others

After five consecutive days of presenting arguments in the case concerning crimes against humanity during last year’s July–August anti-discrimination student movement, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam concluded the prosecution’s case against three individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, seeking the maximum punishment (death penalty) for them.

On Thursday, he submitted this appeal before the International Crimes Tribunal-1, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.

Simultaneously, the former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who testified as a state approver, was left to the discretion of the court regarding his punishment.

On the day, the prosecution presented its arguments before the tribunal, with Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam stating that during the July uprising, 1,400 students and citizens were killed.

He said that if one death warrants the death penalty, then 1,400 killings would require Sheikh Hasina to be executed 1,400 times. However, the law does not allow this; therefore, the prosecution seeks the maximum penalty for crimes against humanity. He emphasized that delivering this sentence would ensure justice for the people of the country.

Earlier, on Sunday, the prosecution began presenting its arguments, highlighting the long tenure of the Awami League government and detailing instances of enforced disappearances and killings. On Tuesday, the second day, several documentaries were shown, which the prosecution stated could play a crucial role in the trial.

On Tuesday, the third day of arguments, the prosecution presented additional documentaries related to the July–August movement and played several telephone conversations involving Sheikh Hasina with Hasanul Haq Inu and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Witness testimonies were also introduced that day.

The prosecution concluded its arguments on the same day.

Prior to this, on October 8, the examination and cross-examination of prosecution witnesses were completed.

The chief investigation officer, Md Alamgir, who testified as a key witness, was cross-examined for the third and final day by state-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain on behalf of Sheikh Hasina and Kamal.

The lawyer rejected the witness’s statements regarding the July massacre and posed various defense questions to support his clients, arguing that law enforcement personnel were compelled to fire due to the actions of the protesters.

In total, over 28 working days, the trial recorded testimonies and cross-examinations of 54 witnesses.

Other witnesses who provided statements include Mahmudur Rahman, editor of the daily Amar Desh, and Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP). Additionally, two witnesses, Md Kamrul Hossain, in charge of the investigation records and library of the International Crimes Tribunal, and Anisur Rahman, testified from the seized materials list, cross-examined by the state defense lawyer.

The 49th witness was Sabrina Afroze Sebanti, sister of martyr Mahmudur Rahman Soikat.

On July 10, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, during the July–August mass uprising, admitted responsibility for the crimes against humanity committed.

He said before the tribunal: “The allegations of killings and mass murder brought against us during the July–August movement are true. I acknowledge my guilt and wish to assist the court as a state witness by detailing the crimes committed during the movement to help uncover the truth.”

Under the leadership of Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, the three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1 formally framed charges against Sheikh Hasina and the other two accused on the same day. The tribunal rejected their petitions for acquittal.

The prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity against the three accused. The formal charges comprise a total of 8,747 pages, including 2,018 pages of references, 4,005 pages of seized materials and documentary evidence, and 2,724 pages listing the victims.