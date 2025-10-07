Tuesday, October 07, 2025

ICT begins probe against Awami League over crimes against humanity

On October 2, 2024, NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj submitted petition to the chief prosecutor demanding trial of Awami League

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 01:47 PM

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has officially launched an inquiry into the Awami League over allegations of involvement in crimes against humanity, following a petition seeking the party’s trial and ban from political activities.

An investigation officer has already been appointed to oversee the process. Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Mohammad Tajul Islam confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Sunday, the chief prosecutor had hinted at the beginning of a formal investigation against the party during a press briefing, responding to a question from journalists.

“The National Democratic Movement (NDM), a political party, had earlier submitted a complaint against the Awami League as an organization accused of crimes against humanity,” the chief prosecutor said.

“Based on that, we are conducting an investigation. At this stage, we are initiating a preliminary probe to determine whether the Awami League can be held accountable as a criminal organization. Once the full investigation begins, we will be able to assess the progress of the case. For now, we are carefully examining the allegations,” he added.

On October 2, 2024, NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj submitted a petition to the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, demanding the trial of the Awami League.

The petition also held the 14-party alliance responsible, alleging that both were directly involved in ordering acts of mass killings.

Following the petition, the tribunal’s investigation agency initiated the formal probe. Legal proceedings will be taken once the investigation concludes.

