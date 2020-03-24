Coronavirus: All courts to be closed from March 29 to April 2

File photo of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Dhaka Tribune

General Holiday declared for the courts as per directive of the Chief Justice

All courts across Bangladesh, including the Supreme Court Appellate and High Court Divisions, will be closed from March 29 to April 2 in an effort to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court, in a Supreme Court notification signed by Registrar General Md Ali Akbar, declared a general holiday for the courts on Tuesday, reports UNB.

“General Holiday is declared at Appellate Division, High Court Division of the Supreme Court, and at all the subordinate courts across the country from March 29 to April 2 as a precautionary measure to tackle transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19),” the notification stated.

The notification has already been posted on the website of the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court representative and High Court Division Special Officer, MD Saifur Rahman, said a general holiday was declared for the courts as per the directive of the Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court (SC) administration on Sunday scaled down lower court activities.

According to a circular, all activities except bail, temporary injunction and other emergency ones will remain suspended until a reasonable period.

On March 19, the SC directed that jail inmates not be produced in trial court.

The apex court is currently on a 14 day vacation starting from March 15. The vacation will end on March 28.

So far, 39 people have been detected with Covid-19 infection and four people died from being infected with the virus in Bangladesh, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).