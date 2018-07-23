  • Monday, Jul 23, 2018
HC: Dispose Khaleda’s bail plea by July 26

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 12:51 pm July 23rd, 2018
File photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

On July 17, Khaleda Zia filed a petition, before the court, seeking bail in the case filed under the Special Powers Act

The High Court has directed Comilla Special Judge Court 1 to dispose of the bail petition filed by BNP chief Khaleda Zia, in an arson case, by July 26.

The High Court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM MoziburRahman passed the order on Monday, reports UNB.

On Sunday, the High Court bench fixed Monday (today) to pass an order on the bail petition.

Earlier on July 17, Khaleda Zia filed a petition, before the court, seeking bail in the case filed under the Special Powers Act.

On February 3, 2015, eight people were killed and 20 others injured when miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a bus—at Jogmohanpur in Chouddagram of Comilla district, during the BNP-led alliance's movement.

Two cases were filed against Khaleda in connection with the attack.

On February 8, Khaleda Zia was sent to jail after a special court sentenced her to five years' rigorous imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

