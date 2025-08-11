1.95-acre forest land reclaimed as 120 illegal structures demolished in Gazipur

Around 120 illegal structures encroaching on forest land in Gazipur’s Bhawanipur Beat area were demolished, reclaiming 1.95 acres of protected forest in Bhawanipur Mouza during a drive on Monday.

The demolition drive was carried out under directives from the Ministry of Environment and led by the divisional forest officer of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division, Dhaka, as part of ongoing efforts to protect forestland and prevent illegal encroachments.

Alongside the demolition, mobile courts were conducted in four districts under an initiative by the Department of Environment, supported by local district administrations. These courts focused on enforcing bans on polythene shopping bags and combating noise pollution.

In Jessore’s Chougachha Market, officials seized 66 kilograms of polythene from Sattar Store and imposed a fine of Tk5,000. In Chandpur, an anti-noise pollution drive near the Circuit House resulted in the confiscation of five hydraulic horns from three vehicles, with fines totalling Tk2,500.

Meanwhile, in the Tomsom bridge area of Comilla, around 100 kilograms of polythene were confiscated from two shops, resulting in fines of Tk30,000. In Narayanganj’s Wapda Pool area, authorities seized 18 kilograms of polythene from three shops, imposing a Tk7,000 fine.

Officials stressed that such operations aimed at reclaiming forest land, protecting the environment, and controlling pollution will continue nationwide to ensure sustainable environmental management.