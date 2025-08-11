Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

1.95-acre forest land reclaimed as 120 illegal structures demolished in Gazipur

Mobile courts were simultaneously conducted in four districts to enforce environmental rules

Forest officials demolish illegal structures during a drive in the Bhawanipur Beat area of the Bhawal Range, Gazipur, reclaiming 1.95 acres of protected forest land on Monday, August 11, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 09:35 PM

Around 120 illegal structures encroaching on forest land in Gazipur’s Bhawanipur Beat area were demolished, reclaiming 1.95 acres of protected forest in Bhawanipur Mouza during a drive on Monday.

The demolition drive was carried out under directives from the Ministry of Environment and led by the divisional forest officer of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division, Dhaka, as part of ongoing efforts to protect forestland and prevent illegal encroachments.

Alongside the demolition, mobile courts were conducted in four districts under an initiative by the Department of Environment, supported by local district administrations. These courts focused on enforcing bans on polythene shopping bags and combating noise pollution.

In Jessore’s Chougachha Market, officials seized 66 kilograms of polythene from Sattar Store and imposed a fine of Tk5,000. In Chandpur, an anti-noise pollution drive near the Circuit House resulted in the confiscation of five hydraulic horns from three vehicles, with fines totalling Tk2,500.

Meanwhile, in the Tomsom bridge area of Comilla, around 100 kilograms of polythene were confiscated from two shops, resulting in fines of Tk30,000. In Narayanganj’s Wapda Pool area, authorities seized 18 kilograms of polythene from three shops, imposing a Tk7,000 fine.

Officials stressed that such operations aimed at reclaiming forest land, protecting the environment, and controlling pollution will continue nationwide to ensure sustainable environmental management.

Topics:

GazipurDepartment of Environment (DoE)Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Read More

Journalist Tuhin murder: 7 accused placed on 2-day remand

Two children drown in Gazipur pond

Two arrested over dismembered body found in Tongi

RAB: Shadhin confesses to journalist Tuhin’s killing in Gazipur

7 arrested over journalist Tuhin murder in Gazipur

DUJ on Gazipur journalist killing: Such a murder in no way acceptable in a civilized country

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x