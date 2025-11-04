Experts: Politics now a livelihood, not public service

Politics in Bangladesh has increasingly turned into a livelihood rather than a platform for public service, observed speakers at a seminar on Tuesday morning at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The discussion titled “In Pursuit of a Better Political Culture in Bangladesh’s Democratic Transition” was organized by the Dhaka Tribune, with support from the Embassy of Norway in Dhaka.

Academics, diplomats, civil society members and political analysts joined the event, calling for an urgent shift in political values and practices to strengthen democratic norms.

Moderated by Dhaka Tribune Editor Reaz Ahmad, the session explored how patronage networks, money-based politics, and personal gain have gradually replaced ideals of service and accountability in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Participants stressed that politics should return to its foundational role of representing citizens’ interests and fostering national development rather than serving as a career for financial or social advancement.

They also underscored the need for institutional reforms, stronger political ethics, and civic education to rebuild public trust in democratic processes.

In his opening remarks, Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh, underscored the need for a healthier political environment, describing it as a prerequisite for the nation’s long-term prosperity.

“In Norway, candidates maintain friendly relations even during election campaigns because politics is not personal, it is public service,” the ambassador said.

“Bangladesh holds immense potential and a healthy political culture will always expand the country’s opportunities.”

Ambassador Gulbrandsen highlighted that Bangladesh is currently undergoing a democratic transition, with the interim government initiating a series of reform commissions. These commissions have already proposed institutional reforms, some of which have been partially implemented.

He noted that the final phase of the reform process is being guided by the National Consensus Commission (NCC) under the leadership of the chief adviser, while the next elected parliament will be responsible for carrying forward the July Charter a document outlining broad reforms for governance, transparency and decentralization.

“However, beyond structural reform, there is another thing without which a lot of painstaking reforms might go in vain that is political culture,” Gulbrandsen cautioned. “Without a good political culture, some politicians will find ways around checks and balances and repeat past authoritarian tendencies, confrontational politics, violence, and corruption.”

Drawing on his own political experience in Norway, the ambassador described how candidates often share stages during campaigns and maintain mutual respect, underscoring that “democracy isn’t majoritarianism — diversity and inclusion are essential parts of true democratic spirit.”

Adviser at Brac University’s BIDG program, Dr Mirza M Hassan, traced the academic roots of political culture and social capital, explaining how enduring norms shape the strength of democracy.

He argued that Bangladesh’s political elites have failed to foster democratic values because of the absence of a mutually accepted electoral framework.

“Politics remains dominated by elite interests, manipulation, and intolerance,” Hassan said. “Without developing democratic norms, it’s impossible to achieve accountability to citizens — particularly the underprivileged.”

After that Professor of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka, Dr Asif M Shahan, dissected Bangladesh’s “winner-takes-all” political culture, where competition centers on control rather than service.

“It’s difficult to scientifically define ‘good’ or ‘bad’ political culture,” he said. “But Bangladesh’s politics is marked by power concentration and institutional weakness. Change will not come merely through ‘good people’ entering politics, it requires strong institutions that can restrain even bad actors.”

He warned that without institutional reform, cycles of corruption, centralization, and manipulation will continue to dominate Bangladesh’s politics.

Research Director at the Dhaka Institute of Research and Analytics (DAIRA), Mohammed Asaduzzaman, said that Bangladesh’s post-uprising political culture must be viewed in both national and global contexts, as rising right-wing politics, inequality, and exploitation worldwide are shaping local realities.

He observed that Bangladesh’s political culture is marked by violence, ideological revenge, and vested interests, often perpetuated by both political parties and bureaucratic elites.

Asaduzzaman argued that the country suffers from a deep crisis of trust in politics, governance, and institutions and the only sustainable way forward is through empowering citizens, especially by investing in education and civic awareness.

He stressed that without people-centered institutional reforms, Bangladesh risks repeating cycles of elite domination and exclusion.

Senior Reporter of The Daily Star Zyma Islam highlighted the rising political violence in Bangladesh despite the post-uprising democratic momentum.

She noted that 88 people died in intra-party BNP clashes and 34 in Awami League-BNP conflicts, emphasizing that such incidents are often reduced to mere statistics.

She observed that major parties share more commonalities than differences, and grassroots politics still shows a culture of mutual support.

Zyma warned of the misuse of retaliatory legal cases against journalists, which threatens free expression.

She stressed that empowering citizens, fostering tolerance, and building trust are essential to breaking cycles of violence and strengthening democracy in Bangladesh.

Next to journalist Zyma, prominent political analyst Dr Zahed Ur Rahman delivered a sharp critique of Bangladesh’s political evolution over the last decade and a half.

“The most worrying thing is that the next phase of our politics may become religion-based — we are already seeing some such signs,” he warned.

Rahman described the period since 2018 as “a classic example of a mafia regime,” arguing that Bangladesh has transitioned from brute authoritarianism to a system sustained by informal networks of loyalty and fear.

“We must remember,” he cautioned, “that democracy often dies within a constitutional framework — people are elected, they come to power, and then they make constitutional changes that slowly kill democracy.”

During the discussion, Barrister Shishir Manir, a member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, made a blunt observation that resonated throughout the room “Politics has become one of the biggest livelihoods in Bangladesh.”

“The intertwining of politics and livelihood, the desire for control, and financial security are core reasons why political actors cling to positions, sometimes overriding law and institutional norms,” he remarked.

He noted that both national and local politics often reflect similar patterns, where power is seen as entitlement and access to authority is treated as a means of personal gain rather than public service.

Manir argued that Bangladesh’s political forces occupy significant spaces but this dominance, he questioned, may reflect entrenched power rather than genuine political maturity.

Addressing reforms, Barrister Manir cited the July Charter, a reform proposal aiming to balance power across branches of government and prevent concentration of authority.

“Constitutionally, Bangladesh is a country of the supreme law, not parliamentary supremacy,” he explained. “The executive, legislative, and judicial branches have repeatedly violated their own rules. The July Charter provides institutional assurance about the assumption and relinquishment of power. If practiced consistently, it could mark the beginning of a sound institutional culture.”

He emphasized that long-term adherence to the Charter could prevent power centralization and promote accountability, though genuine reform would require persistent commitment from all political actors.

Talking with the panelist, member of BNP Media Cell, Mahmuda Habiba emphasized the shared responsibility of political parties, citizens, media and civil society in fostering a better political culture in Bangladesh.

She noted the importance of broader representation, especially of youth and women, and stressed promoting tolerance as a continuous process beyond the July Charter.

Highlighting grassroots realities, she observed that the political system has often become a parallel, distorted form of social security, limiting opportunities for earning livelihoods.

Delivering the concluding remarks, Dr Rounaq Jahan, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), summarized the three-hour discussion and reflected on the need for sustained citizen engagement and institutional integrity.

She emphasized that behavioral change and accountability mechanisms both formal and informal are critical to improving political culture.

“Citizens’ ability to monitor and hold leaders accountable cannot be limited to elections every five years,” she said. “Continuous oversight and transparency are essential.”

Dr Jahan proposed three longstanding reform priorities:

1. Public disclosure of elected officials’ annual wealth and income;

2. Member of Parliament should adopt a code of conduct which will include a statement about the conflict of interest.

3. MPs should not monopolize special privileges or resources, such as duty-free cars, development funds, or positions on all school and hospital boards. Political parties have committed to ensuring that elected representatives do not take exclusive control of institutional boards or benefits.

She stressed that politics in Bangladesh has often turned into a livelihood, where unchecked accumulation of wealth undermines democratic credibility.

Dr Jahan also noted that even well-designed institutions can be hollowed out through elite capture, citing the caretaker government system as a case in point.

“Independent commissions and institutional checks are essential but cannot operate in isolation,” she said. “External oversight and citizen participation are necessary to sustain democracy.”

On gender and inclusion, she raised concerns about unequal access for women, minorities, and less-resourced candidates during elections, urging political parties to move away from smear campaigns toward policy-based debates.

Concluding on an optimistic note, Dr Jahan lauded the resilience of Bangladeshi citizens, noting that their continued aspiration for democracy provides hope for incremental reform.

