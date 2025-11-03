Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt gives 7 days for parties to finalize referendum date

The implementation process of the July Charter has sparked extensive debate among political parties

Government of the People`s Republic of Bangladesh
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 12:40 PM

The interim government has urged all anti-fascist political parties to finalize a unified decision on the referendum date to implement the July charter within seven days, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul made the comment after the special advisory council meeting, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the Chief Adviser’s Office on Monday.

While responding to a question, Asif Nazrul said that if the political parties failed to reach a consensus, the government would take its own course.

While responding to another question, the law adviser said that earlier the government had taken many initiatives to sit with the political parties, and now the political parties will take this initiative to submit combined recommendations to the government.

"This is not an ultimatum; it’s an urge from the advisory council to all anti-fascist political parties, as we have seen that they marched together for many years," he noted.

The meeting was held amid heightened political discussions surrounding the implementation of the July National Charter.

The implementation process of the July charter has sparked extensive debate among political parties, particularly concerning the timing of the referendum.

Earlier, the National Consensus Commission recommended holding the referendum before or on polling day, but major political parties, including BNP, Jamaat, and NCP, demanded their own preferred timing for the referendum.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusReferendumInterim government
Read More

Decision on referendum expected on Monday

Prof Yunus urges nationwide awareness about fatty liver and breast cancer

CA Yunus directs armed forces to prepare for election security

Subrata Chowdhury: Conflict between BNP, Jamaat over referendum unlikely

Prof Yunus: Cooperatives can help build an equal and self-reliant Bangladesh

Ekushey book fair delay ‘unjustified’, say organisers demanding February launch

Latest News

Khaleda Zia’s ex-principal secretary Kamal Siddiqui dies

Expatriates to cast votes through IT-supported postal ballots in next JS polls

DMP urges citizens to avoid Moghbazar rail crossing amid repair work

Sust first-year admission test scheduled for January 13–14

India hails maiden women's World Cup title as game-changer

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x