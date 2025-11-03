Govt gives 7 days for parties to finalize referendum date

The interim government has urged all anti-fascist political parties to finalize a unified decision on the referendum date to implement the July charter within seven days, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul made the comment after the special advisory council meeting, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the Chief Adviser’s Office on Monday.

While responding to a question, Asif Nazrul said that if the political parties failed to reach a consensus, the government would take its own course.

While responding to another question, the law adviser said that earlier the government had taken many initiatives to sit with the political parties, and now the political parties will take this initiative to submit combined recommendations to the government.

"This is not an ultimatum; it’s an urge from the advisory council to all anti-fascist political parties, as we have seen that they marched together for many years," he noted.

The meeting was held amid heightened political discussions surrounding the implementation of the July National Charter.

The implementation process of the July charter has sparked extensive debate among political parties, particularly concerning the timing of the referendum.

Earlier, the National Consensus Commission recommended holding the referendum before or on polling day, but major political parties, including BNP, Jamaat, and NCP, demanded their own preferred timing for the referendum.