Monday, November 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
DU forms committees to promote ethics and humanitarian education

The committees were formed following a decision made at a Senate meeting

Curzon Hall, University of Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 09:46 AM

In light of the declining moral and humanitarian values in society, Dhaka University has formed two separate committees to introduce a course on Ethics and Humanitarian Values Education and to organize related workshops, with the goal of inspiring these values among students.

The committees were formed following a decision made at a Senate meeting.

The first joint meeting of the two committees was held on Sunday, at the office of the Committee Convener, Professor Dr Mamun Ahmed, pro-vice chancellor (Education) of Dhaka University, who also chaired the session.

Attendees included Professor Mo Nuruzzaman, chairman of the Department of Philosophy; Professor AKM Yunus, director of the Moral Development Centre; Professor Dr. Shah Kawsar Mustafa Abululayi of the Department of Philosophy; Professor Dr Mohammad Ali Jinnah of the Institute of Education and Research; Professor Dr Shakila Yasmin of the Institute of Business Administration; Associate Professor Dr Khorshed Alam of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism; and Lecturer Mir Muhammad Abdullah Al Mamun Ali of the Department of Graphic Design.

The meeting discussed the feasibility of introducing the "Ethics and Humanitarian Values Education" course for first-year undergraduate students across all departments and institutes starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.

It also adopted several action plans to organize a two-day workshop on Ethics and Humanitarian Values Education at the master’s level for students of all departments and institutes, beginning from the same academic year.

Dhaka University
