EC releases third draft voter list with 127.612 million voters

Ahead of the upcoming 12th National Parliamentary Election, the Election Commission (EC) has released the third draft of the voter list, bringing the total number of voters to 12,76,12,384.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed shared the information with journalists on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

"Currently, there are 12,76,12,384 voters in the country. Among them, 64.760 million are male, 62.851 million are female, and 1,230 are transgender voters,” said Akhtar Ahmed.

He added: “The final voter list will be published after resolving claims and objections. Between September 1 and October 31, a total of 13,04,880 new voters were added. The upcoming parliamentary election will be conducted using this list. The claims and objections process applies only to the newly added voters, as the rest are already registered.”

The final voter list is scheduled to be published on November 18.