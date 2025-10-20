Fakhrul: July Uprising paves way to build prosperous Bangladesh

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the July Uprising has once again created a historic opportunity to build a prosperous and beautiful Bangladesh.

He said: "Many of us may not feel like listening to talks about politics. But unfortunately, it is the politicians who shape the destiny of a country. They either create the path or destroy it. This is the rule of political history."

Fakhrul made the remarks as the chief guest at a discussion on the development of the education, health, social development, and insurance sectors, and at a reception ceremony for students who achieved GPA-5 in the SSC examination.

The event was organized by Bishwabiddyaloy Porikroma, a social organization, at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail, Dhaka.

Mirza Fakhrul said: "Sometimes political leaders take a nation to great heights, and at other times they bring it down to the very bottom."

He added: "If honesty cannot be brought into politics, and if the desire to strive toward fulfilling dreams is not developed in politics, then politics will never be beautiful. If politics exists only to accumulate wealth and personal gain, it will earn nothing but public hatred. This is what we witnessed on August 5, 2024."

Addressing the students, the veteran BNP leader said: "All of you, having passed the SSC, will now go to college; a new chapter of life will begin. A vast world lies ahead of you, full of possibilities and opportunities to realize your dreams. Life is full of dreams, and therefore you must always keep your life full of dreams."

"Political disunity may create frustration. But my request is that you do not get disappointed; prepare yourselves to take the reins of the country," he added.

Highlighting the contributions of BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, Mirza Fakhrul said: "Today, I want to pay tribute to a great man. He showed us a new dream by declaring independence. Among the few who were involved in politics right from the beginning of Bangladesh, he, in a very short time, about three and a half to four years, changed the face of our country. Not only that, he showed us the path to move forward on a new trajectory. He was Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman."

Criticizing the current education system, he said: "It is our misfortune that the education system in our country is of a very low standard. Politicians, we, and our bureaucracy are all responsible for this."

At the event, he also emphasized the importance of strengthening the technical education system.