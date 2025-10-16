Adviser: Govt wants true picture of education system

Adviser to the Education Ministry Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar said the government want the country’s education system to portray its true picture.

“Being a responsible adviser, I want the true picture of the education system to be reflected again,” he said in a press conference at the Education Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat here after publishing the HSC and equivalent examination results.



The adviser said the real crisis of the education system was being hidden to show good results in the public examinations.

“Now, we want the culture to be changed,” he said.

Abrar congratulated those who did well in the HSC examinations and expressed sympathy to those who did not succeed, calling upon them to do hard work.



“Your hard work will never go in vain...your success is our pride,” he said.

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 were released simultaneously by all education boards at 10am on Thursday.

A total of 726,960 students passed under nine general education boards, the Madrasah Education Board and the Technical Education Board.

The overall pass rate stands at 58.83%, while 69,097 students achieved a GPA 5.