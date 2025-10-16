HSC results published: Pass rate drops to 58.83%

The results of the 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published.

This year, the combined pass rate across nine general education boards, the Madrasah Education Board, and the Technical Education Board stands at 58.83%.

Dhaka Education Board Chairman and Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee Chairman Prof Dr Khondokar Ehsanul Kabir announced the results on Thursday.

The pass rate has dropped by 18.95 percentage points compared to last year. A total of 39,097 students achieved a GPA 5 this year.

In 2024, the average pass rate was 77.78%, while in 2023 it was 78.64%.

This year the pass rates are 64.62% in the Dhaka Board, 59.40% in Rajshahi, 48.86% in Comilla, 50.20% in Jessore, 52.57% in Chittagong, 62.57% in Barisal, 51.86% in Sylhet, 57.49% in Dinajpur, 51.54% in Mymensingh, 75.61% in the Madrasah Education Board, and 62.67% in the Technical Education Board.

Of them, the Madrasah Board topped the pass rate with 75.61% while Comilla Board positioned at the bottom with 48.86%.

Ehsanul Kabir informed that a total of 69,097 students secured GPA-5 this year, a cut by 76,814 than that of the past year.

Examinees will be able to get their results through the websites of the country's education boards, all relevant examination centers, educational institutions, and via SMS.

This time, 1,251,111 students participated in the examination under 11 education boards.