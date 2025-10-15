Fakhrul: Let's hold election to save people

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday called upon all not to create further divisions, raising the demands for a referendum and PR, rather than to help hold the upcoming election to save the countrymen.

"Let's hold the election quickly to save the people," he said while exchanging views with the people of his parliamentary seat, Thakurgaon-1, at Goreya Union Parishad in the district.

Mirza Fakhrul called upon all the political parties not to create divisions or make a movement over the issues of the referendum and proportionate representatives (PR).

"Debate can be held over the PR in the next parliament," he said.

The Senior BNP leader said those who are demonstrating on the roads over the issues do not have good intentions.

"They want to foil the election," he said.

Mirza Fakrul called upon all to extend wholehearted cooperation to hold the next election, saying, "All want to cast their votes. Please help to do the election, and let's hope there will be an elected parliament where these issues will be discussed."

He reiterated his party's commitment to create jobs for one crore people.

Mirza Fakhrul said they don't want to do the politics of vengeance.

"We don't want any division among the Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians. We want to live together. No more division, much damage has already occurred. We want no more damage. We want to live in amity and friendship," he said.

He has reminded us that they are all working to build the country in a beautiful manner.

The BNP leader said the election will be held and people will cast their votes to choose their desired representatives.

"Make sure that there will be no division," he said.



The BNP Secretary General said the July Charter will be signed with the consent of those who agreed to sign it.

"The July Charter is like installing a metal tin in the house. The house needs to be hinged. The politics of the country needs to be reformed. So, we are making reforms," he said.

The reform proposal that all have agreed upon will be signed, and those that are not agreed upon will have to go to the people for their support, he opined.

Mirza Fakhrul has been roaming around his constituency to drum up public support in favour of the symbol Sheaf of Paddy in the upcoming general election since Tuesday.

Thakurgaon district BNP General Secretary Poigam Ali, Sadar Upazila General Secretary Mahbub Hossain Tuhin, and hundreds of leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organizations were present.