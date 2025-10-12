Jamaat Ameer appreciates move to try army officers linked to enforced disappearances, killings

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has appreciated the move to bring several army officers accused of involvement in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings under trial.

“The army authorities have already announced their cooperation with the judicial process and taken the accused officers into custody. We welcome this initiative by the army,” the Jamaat chief said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He said the people of Bangladesh wish to remain proud of their patriotic armed forces but regretted that a few members of the institution had failed to respect the country’s laws and human rights.

“It is unfortunate but true that some officers influenced by the fascist government blindly cooperated in carrying out its agenda of eliminating political opponents. This created an environment of fear marked by abductions and killings—an extremely tragic chapter for the nation,” he writes.

Shafiqur Rahman said the image of the entire institution should not be tarnished for the crimes of a few people.

“The responsibility must rest solely with those directly involved. No one should be wrongfully punished. Only the real offenders should face justice. This will help erase the stains of the past and prevent future abuses of power. It would benefit the nation in the long run,” he added.