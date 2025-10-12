Sunday, October 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jamaat Ameer appreciates move to try army officers linked to enforced disappearances, killings

Shafiqur Rahman said the image of the entire institution should not be tarnished for the crimes of a few people

File image of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 02:27 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has appreciated the move to bring several army officers accused of involvement in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings under trial.

“The army authorities have already announced their cooperation with the judicial process and taken the accused officers into custody. We welcome this initiative by the army,” the Jamaat chief said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He said the people of Bangladesh wish to remain proud of their patriotic armed forces but regretted that a few members of the institution had failed to respect the country’s laws and human rights.

“It is unfortunate but true that some officers influenced by the fascist government blindly cooperated in carrying out its agenda of eliminating political opponents. This created an environment of fear marked by abductions and killings—an extremely tragic chapter for the nation,” he writes.

Shafiqur Rahman said the image of the entire institution should not be tarnished for the crimes of a few people.

“The responsibility must rest solely with those directly involved. No one should be wrongfully punished. Only the real offenders should face justice. This will help erase the stains of the past and prevent future abuses of power. It would benefit the nation in the long run,” he added.

Topics:

Bangladesh ArmyBangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiDoctor Shafiqur Rahman
Read More

Jamaat leader alleges political engineering by advisers

Bangladesh Army takes 15 officers into custody

Jamaat mobilizes nationwide protest for electoral reform

Jamaat demands election based on the July Charter

Bangladesh to buy 20 Chinese J-10C fighter jets in $2.2bn deal

ISPR: Huge arms, ammo recovered from UPDF hideout in Khagrachhari

Latest News

Qatar says 3 diplomats killed, 2 injured in Egypt crash

Pakistan-Afghan border crossings closed after heavy clashes

Donald Trump would have been an unsuitable choice for the 2025 Nobel peace prize

Teachers stage sit-in at Shahbag demanding jobs for over 16,000 candidates

Refrain from assigning past poll officials for free, fair elections, says home adviser

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x