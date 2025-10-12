Md Ehsanul Haque appointed senior secretary of Public Administration Ministry

Md Ehsanul Haque has been appointed as the senior secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

The post of senior secretary at the ministry remained vacant since September 21 after former senior secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman was transferred to the Planning Commission as a member.

Since then, Additional Secretary (Career Planning and Training Wing) Abu Shaheen Md Asaduzzaman had been carrying out the routine duties of the senior secretary.

Ehsanul Haque was appointed secretary on August 17 last year on a two-year contractual basis following the fall of the Awami League government.

He was then posted to the Road Transport and Highways Division and promoted to senior secretary the next day.

A member of the 1982 batch of the BCS Administration Cadre, Ehsanul Haque had retired as an additional secretary before being reappointed on contract.