Farmers in Tangail optimistic about turmeric cultivation

Farmers in Tangail are optimistic about a prosperous season of turmeric cultivation this year. They believe the crop will bring substantial profit if there are no natural disasters, as turmeric has proven to be more profitable than many other crops.

It requires relatively low investment and less land, making it an attractive option for growers.

In the hilly areas, turmeric is often cultivated alongside other crops as an intercrop. This year, farmers in Madhupur expect turmeric sales to reach around Tk58 crore.

Farmers said turmeric cultivation faces minimal threats from cattle, goats, or pests, and the chances of crop damage are very low.

The crop grows well on fallow land, and as a widely used spice, it has a high market demand and better prices than most other crops.

As a result, turmeric farming is expanding every year in the hilly areas of Ghatail, Madhupur, and Sakhipur upazilas.

According to the District Agriculture Office, turmeric has been cultivated on 3,208 hectares of land across 12 upazilas of Tangail.

Of this, 45 hectares are in Sadar, 20 in Basail, 30 in Kalihati, 1,456 in Ghatail, 50 in Nagarpur, 125 in Mirzapur, 980 in Madhupur, 15 in Bhuapur, 37 in Gopalpur, 350 in Sakhipur, 80 in Delduar and 20 in Dhanbari upazila.

Loamy and sandy loam soils rich in organic matter are ideal for turmeric cultivation, with red loamy soil being the most suitable.

The hilly regions of Ghatail, Madhupur, and Sakhipur have abundant red loamy soil, which is why turmeric cultivation is concentrated in these areas.

Among the local varieties of turmeric, notable ones include Harinapalli, Adagati, Mohishbat, Patnai, and Arani.

However, the high-yielding varieties Dimla and Sinduri are gaining popularity. The Dimla variety produces three times as much yield as local ones, while Sinduri yields twice as much.

Both varieties are resistant to leaf blight disease. Farmers are also achieving good yields by cultivating Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI)-developed varieties such as BARI Halud-3, BARI Halud-4, and BARI Halud-5.

Agriculture experts describe turmeric as a “miracle herb” because of its nutritional and medicinal benefits. It is an essential spice in Bangladeshi and South Asian cuisine, and it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin B6, magnesium, and vitamin C, along with curcumin — a compound known for its therapeutic properties.

Consuming raw turmeric in the morning enhances skin radiance and aids digestion. Beyond culinary use, turmeric is also used in cosmetics and as a raw material in the dye industry.

In Madhupur upazila, turmeric is grown in areas including Joynatali, Bhutia, Aronkhola, Beribaid, Kuragacha, Mominpur, Mirzabari, and Gachabari.

This year, turmeric has been cultivated on 980 hectares of land in Madhupur, with a production target of about 12,000 tons.

Last year, 760 hectares were cultivated, yielding over 9,000 tons—surpassing the target. Farmers expect turmeric sales worth around Tk58 crore this season if weather conditions remain favorable.

Nazrul Islam, a turmeric farmer from Brahmanbari village in Mirzabari Union, said: “As in previous years, I have planted turmeric again this season, mostly on high land along with other companion crops. Turmeric is easier and more profitable than other crops. Each bigha costs around Tk35,000 to Tk40,000 to cultivate, and if there’s no natural disaster, the yield may reach 70 to 80 maunds per bigha. If market prices remain favorable, I expect to earn a profit of Tk70,000 to Tk80,000 per bigha.”

Another farmer, Bappi, said: “Depending on the variety, turmeric takes about seven to ten months to mature. When the leaves turn yellow and the plant starts to wither — usually in winter — it’s time for harvest. Turmeric cultivation is not very troublesome and requires minimal fertilizers and pesticides. The cost per bigha is about Tk35,000 to Tk40,000, and good yields can bring profits of Tk60,000 to Tk70,000 per bigha.”

Madhupur Upazila Agriculture Officer Rakib Al Rana said: “Since turmeric is a year-round crop, farmers often grow it as an intercrop. The crop is almost disease-free, which makes it highly profitable. The agriculture office provides farmers with continuous guidance from planting to harvesting, and sub-assistant agriculture officers in every union regularly monitor the fields.”

Mohammad Dulal Uddin, training officer at the Tangail Department of Agricultural Extension, said: “In the hilly or elevated areas of the district, turmeric is generally cultivated as an intercrop. It is a nutrient-rich spice with at least 46 medicinal properties. This year, we expect a bumper yield of turmeric. If the weather remains favorable and market prices are good, farmers will make significant profits.”