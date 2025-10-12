Some Advisers backing one party in secret, alleges Jamaat leader

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar has alleged that some advisers within the current framework are secretly working to bring a particular political party to power.

He made the remark while addressing a historic student–youth rally organised by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Paikgacha Upazila unit in Khulna district on Saturday.

The Jamaat secretary general said that if Jamaat-e-Islami comes to power, its first priority will be to reform the existing education system to ensure education for all. The second priority, he added, will be to declare a war on corruption and build a society free from discrimination.

“To establish justice, the law of the Quran should be introduced in Parliament and society should be built on the basis of the Quran,” he said, urging people to vote for Jamaat.

Golam Parwar said that there was a revolution against fascism before; now there must be a revolution for good governance.

He also claimed that unity has now been formed among Islamic parties and said that if this unity endures, others will be marginalised.

Announcing that elected Jamaat leaders would refuse state perks if they come to power, he pledged they would not accept government plots, cars, houses or other benefits, and challenged other political parties to make a similar commitment.