Saturday, October 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Narrow escape as fox enters aircraft wheel at HSIA

  • The flight came from Sri Lanka with over 200 passengers
  • The pilot stopped the plane on the runway 
File image of Dhaka Airport. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 03:37 PM

During landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, a fox got into the wheel of a flight from Sri Lanka operated by Fits Airlines. Fortunately, passengers narrowly avoided a major accident.

The incident occurred shortly after 2am on Friday. Multiple airport authorities confirmed the matter.

Sources said that after 2am, a Fits Airlines flight from Sri Lanka landed. There were over 200 passengers on board. During landing on the runway, a fox suddenly entered the plane’s wheel.

Thanks to the pilot’s skill, the plane was stopped, the fox was removed, and the aircraft was safely brought off the runway.

 

Topics:

AirplaneHazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
