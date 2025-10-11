Narrow escape as fox enters aircraft wheel at HSIA

During landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, a fox got into the wheel of a flight from Sri Lanka operated by Fits Airlines. Fortunately, passengers narrowly avoided a major accident.

The incident occurred shortly after 2am on Friday. Multiple airport authorities confirmed the matter.

Sources said that after 2am, a Fits Airlines flight from Sri Lanka landed. There were over 200 passengers on board. During landing on the runway, a fox suddenly entered the plane’s wheel.

Thanks to the pilot’s skill, the plane was stopped, the fox was removed, and the aircraft was safely brought off the runway.