Fox causes scare during landing at Dhaka airport

A potentially serious incident was narrowly avoided at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Friday morning when a fox entered the wheel assembly of a Fits Airlines flight arriving from Sri Lanka.

The aircraft, carrying over 200 passengers, landed shortly after 2am.

According to airport authorities, the fox suddenly ran onto the runway and became entangled in the landing gear during touchdown.

The pilot’s swift response and technical skill ensured the aircraft was safely brought to a halt.

Ground personnel promptly removed the animal, and the plane was guided off the runway without further complications.

Multiple airport officials confirmed the incident and praised the coordinated effort that ensured passenger safety and prevented a major accident.