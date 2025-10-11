Shahidul Alam returns home

Photographer Shahidul Alam has returned to Bangladesh after being released from an Israeli prison.

He arrived at 4:45am on Saturday on a Turkish Airlines flight. Upon arrival, the photographer expressed his gratitude to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

At the airport’s VIP gate, his family, well-wishers, and officials from Drik and Pathshala warmly received him.

Speaking after his return, Shahidul said: “The love of the people of Bangladesh made it possible for me to come back. But we must remember that the people of Gaza are still not free. They continue to face attacks and persecution. Our work is not over yet.”

His remarks were shared on the Facebook page of Drik, the independent media organisation he heads.

Shahidul expressed gratitude to the governments of Bangladesh and Turkey for helping secure his release.

“We need a thousand more flotillas like ours until Palestine is free,” he said.

On Wednesday, Shahidul Alam, along with all other human rights activists on board, was taken from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) fleet bound for Gaza, Palestine. They were later sent to Israel’s Ketziot prison.

Following this, Bangladesh embassies in Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey were instructed to contact the respective foreign ministries and take immediate diplomatic steps for his release.

After being freed from the Israeli prison on Friday, Shahidul Alam arrived in Istanbul, Turkey. Later that same day, he departed for Dhaka.