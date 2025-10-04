Ilish fishing ban: 2,936 fishermen to get 73.40 tonnes of rice in Khulna

The government has planned to distribute 73.40 tonnes of VGF rice among 2,936 registered fishermen to help cover family expenses during the 22-day ilish catching ban period.

Earlier, the government announced a ban on catching, selling, transporting, and hoarding ilish to increase its production and preserve mother ilish during the breeding season.

The ban is effective from 12:01am on Saturday and will be lifted on October 25.

As the annual breeding season of ilish approaches with the full moon of Ashwin, rivers across the country are expected to fill with shimmering waves of the national fish migrating from the sea to spawn.

To protect brood ilish during this critical time, the government has once again imposed a 22-day ban on catching, transporting, and marketing the fish.

In Khulna district alone, there are 2,936 registered fishermen who depend entirely on ilish fishing for their livelihood.

Many of them say they are already in debt as they could not catch enough fish even during the peak season.

With the ban now in force, fishermen fear falling deeper into financial hardship and have urged the authorities to distribute the allocated rice quickly.

According to the District Fisheries Office, ilish is caught in 20 rivers of Khulna, including the Pashur, Shibsa, Bhadra, Dhaki, Chunkuri, Jhappjhopia, Kazibacha, Shailmari, Gengrail, Hari, Deluti, Habrakhana, Bhairab, Rupsha, Atai, Mojudkhali, Kapotaksha, Koyra, and Shekherbaria Rivers.

A total of 3,601 fishermen in these rivers are engaged exclusively in ilish fishing.

District Fisheries Officer Md Badruzzaman said, "In six upazilas-Dighalia, Terokhada, Batiaghata, Dacope, Paikgacha, and Dumuria-there are 3,601 ilish fishermen. This year, 2,936 fishermen from six upazilas, excluding Dumuria, will receive a total of 73.40 metric tons of VGF rice assistance. Each registered fisherman will get 25 kilograms of rice."

He added that the rice distribution is scheduled to be completed by October 12.

"During the ban, no one is allowed to catch, transport, market, or store ilish. Strict monitoring and mobile court drives will be conducted to ensure full compliance," the official warned.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Toufiqur Rahman has instructed all Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to complete the distribution of VGF rice to eligible fishermen within the stipulated time under the Humanitarian Assistance Programme (2012-2013 guidelines).

The directive also states that each UNO must issue delivery orders to respective union parishad chairmen within two working days of receiving sub-allocation and prepare the distribution schedule accordingly.

The presence of the Upazila Fisheries Officer or their representative, along with the designated tag officer, is mandatory during rice distribution.

Authorities have been cautioned to ensure that no one other than registered fishermen receives the VGF allocation.