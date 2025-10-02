Thursday, October 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tears across border: Daughter sees father one last time at zero line

 Members of the border forces were also seen wiping their eyes

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 12:42 PM

Her father’s home was in India, but she was married in Bangladesh. Even after hearing the news of her father’s death, the barbed-wire border stood in the way.

Yet, with the compassion of border guards from both countries, Mitu Mondal, 38, and her relatives were able to see her father’s face one last time, reports Bangla Tribune.

On Wednesday afternoon, at the Sharsha border in Jessore, Bangladeshi relatives of Indian citizen Jabbar Mondal, 75, were given the chance to view his body one final time.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) made it possible at the zero line of the border through a flag meeting at the company commander level near main pillar 25/6-S at the Dhanyakhola border in Sharsha upazila, said Lieutenant Colonel Saifullah Siddiqui, commanding officer of Jessore 49 BGB Battalion.

According to BGB, Jabbar Mondal of Banshghata village in India’s Bagda thana died of old age on Tuesday. After receiving the news, his Bangladeshi relatives appealed to the BGB. BSF also contacted BGB with the same request. Following this, both sides arranged for the last viewing.

Jabbar’s elder daughter Mitu Mondal and her family broke down in tears upon seeing the body. Members of the border forces were also seen wiping their eyes. The body was later taken back to India for burial, while the Bangladeshi relatives returned home.

Mitu Mondal, married to Bablu Mondal of Porabari village under Benapole Port police station in Jessore, is originally from Banshghata village in North 24 Parganas, India.

Her husband Bablu Mondal said: “Since we didn’t have passports or visas, we were devastated after hearing the news of my father-in-law’s death. Later, after applying to the BGB camp, they gave us the opportunity to see him one last time. We are grateful to BGB.”

Topics:

Bangladesh-IndiaBGB-BSF
Read More

HCI hosts ‘Startup Connect’ to strengthen India-Bangladesh innovation ties

India tightens rice export rules to Bangladesh

BSF DG: Illegally entering Bangladeshis handed over to BGB respectfully

56th BGB-BSF DG-Level Border Conference begins in Dhaka

Bangladesh looks on as China, India move to have Brahmaputra in chokeholds

India says unaware of anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League members on its soil

Latest News

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Cox’s Bazar buzzes with tourists despite rain; security tightened

3 killed as bus loses control in Feni

Flick: Barca must defend better to reach PSG level

Australia power past New Zealand in Women's Cricket World Cup

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x