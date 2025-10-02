Tears across border: Daughter sees father one last time at zero line

Her father’s home was in India, but she was married in Bangladesh. Even after hearing the news of her father’s death, the barbed-wire border stood in the way.

Yet, with the compassion of border guards from both countries, Mitu Mondal, 38, and her relatives were able to see her father’s face one last time, reports Bangla Tribune.

On Wednesday afternoon, at the Sharsha border in Jessore, Bangladeshi relatives of Indian citizen Jabbar Mondal, 75, were given the chance to view his body one final time.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) made it possible at the zero line of the border through a flag meeting at the company commander level near main pillar 25/6-S at the Dhanyakhola border in Sharsha upazila, said Lieutenant Colonel Saifullah Siddiqui, commanding officer of Jessore 49 BGB Battalion.

According to BGB, Jabbar Mondal of Banshghata village in India’s Bagda thana died of old age on Tuesday. After receiving the news, his Bangladeshi relatives appealed to the BGB. BSF also contacted BGB with the same request. Following this, both sides arranged for the last viewing.

Jabbar’s elder daughter Mitu Mondal and her family broke down in tears upon seeing the body. Members of the border forces were also seen wiping their eyes. The body was later taken back to India for burial, while the Bangladeshi relatives returned home.

Mitu Mondal, married to Bablu Mondal of Porabari village under Benapole Port police station in Jessore, is originally from Banshghata village in North 24 Parganas, India.

Her husband Bablu Mondal said: “Since we didn’t have passports or visas, we were devastated after hearing the news of my father-in-law’s death. Later, after applying to the BGB camp, they gave us the opportunity to see him one last time. We are grateful to BGB.”