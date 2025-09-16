Report: Closing gender digital divide could add $1.5T to global GDP

The newly released Gender Snapshot 2025 report by UN Women and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) has warned that the world is at a critical crossroads—but gender equality is within reach with the right investments.

The Gender Snapshot 2025 was launched at a press conference on the sidelines of UNGA80 at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The report highlighted progress in recent decades: girls are now more likely to complete school than ever before, and maternal mortality has declined by nearly 40% between 2000 and 2023. Countries with comprehensive measures against violence see intimate partner violence rates 2.5 times lower than those with weak protections. Women’s leadership in climate talks has doubled, and 99 new or reformed laws in the past five years have dismantled discriminatory barriers.

“Where gender equality has been prioritized, it has propelled societies and economies forward,” said Sima Bahous, UN Women Executive Director. “Targeted investments in gender equality have the power to transform societies and economies. Just closing the gender digital divide alone could benefit 343.5 million women and girls worldwide, lift 30 million out of poverty by 2050, and generate an estimated USD 1.5 trillion boost to global GDP by 2030.”

Despite these gains, the report warns of mounting challenges. An unprecedented backlash on women’s rights, shrinking civic space, and declining funding for gender equality initiatives threaten hard-won progress. If current trends continue, 351 million women and girls will still live in extreme poverty by 2030. Conflict is increasingly deadly for women and girls, with 676 million now living within reach of deadly conflict—the highest recorded since the 1990s. In 2024, 64 million more women than men experienced moderate or severe food insecurity.

“The world is retreating on gender equality, but with investment and political will, this trend can be reversed,” said Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. “Only five years remain to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Accelerated action in care, education, the green economy, labor markets, and social protection could reduce extreme poverty among women and girls by 110 million by 2050, unlocking an estimated USD 342 trillion in cumulative economic returns.”

The Gender Snapshot is the leading global source of data on gender equality and the 2030 Agenda, drawing from over 100 data sources to track progress across all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 2025 edition shows that, with just five years left, the world is on track to miss every indicator under SDG5, the gender equality goal.

As world leaders gather in New York for UNGA80 and to mark 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, Bahous emphasized the Beijing+30 Action Agenda, which outlines six priority areas for accelerated gender equality: freedom from poverty, zero violence, equal power and leadership, climate justice, peace and security, and full participation in the digital revolution. Central to all is amplifying the voices of young women and girls.

“I encourage all leaders to make commitments and investments towards this, and to choose a world where women’s rights are delivered at scale, with returns shared by all,” Bahous concluded.