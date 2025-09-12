Jucsu vote counting completed in 20 halls

Vote counting for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) hall elections has been completed in 20 halls, with only Taramon Bibi Hall pending.

According to unofficial results, Shabab was elected vice-president (VP), Riad general secretary (GS), and Arafat assistant general secretary (AGS) from Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

From Bhashani Hall, Abdul Hai Swapon was elected VP, Hridoy Poddar GS, and Rakib AGS.

In Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, Rakibul Islam secured the VP post, Ali Ahmed GS and Labib AGS.

From Hall No 10 (formerly Mujib Hall), Asif Mia was elected VP, Mehedi Hasan GS and Nadim Mahmud AGS.